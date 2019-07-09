New Delhi: Amidst a cabinet reshuffle in Punjab government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Congress leader from Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been drawing his salary and enjoying the office perks without even attending to his duties.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore expressing concern over Sidhu’s disappearance from state affairs, seeking intervention in the crisis-like situation.

Chugh told news agency ANI, “I’ve written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been more than a month that a Minister, who took an oath to the office, is absent; though he’s drawing a salary and enjoying the perks.”

“He has migrated and a feud between CM and him has caused a constitutional crisis. I request the Governor to take a decision in Punjab’s interest. If the Minister doesn’t want to work someone else should look after his dept. If he’s drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken,” he added.

On the basis of the cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab cabinet minister Sidhu was supposed to assume charge as the power minister. However, he has remained missing from his duty for over a month.

As a result, the people living in Punjab especially the farmers have been facing issues with the Power Department which remains unattended.

“Since the minister has gone ‘underground’ and is incommunicado and has willfully not chosen to take charge of his new assignment, the work related to his department is suffering like anything,” said Chugh concluding his speech.

With ANI inputs