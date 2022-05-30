Dehradun: The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Uttarakhand Special Task Force and Punjab Special Task Force, on Monday detained six people, suspected to be involved in the murder of Punjab Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala from Dehradun. One of the detained suspect was fund hiding among pilgrims, as part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains. All suspect are being taken to Punjab now, police said.Also Read - Salman Khan Was On Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Hit List’ Before Sidhu Moosewala

The suspect detained from Dehradun today is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility for the singer's killing, NDTV reported quoting sources.

Moose Wala was killed after his SUV was sprayed with at least 30 bullets, by around eight to 10 attackers, in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday. Punjab Police has said that his killing is suspected to be result of an inter-gang rivalry.

“This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry,” Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said and added that name of the singer’s manager, Shagunpreet, had figured in the murder of a youth Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Shagunpreet had then fled to Australia.

“Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder appears to be in retaliation to Middukhera’s killing,” the police chief said.

Yesterday, a Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, reportedly took responsibility for the singer-rapper’s killing. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into why Moose Wala’s security was pared down. The incident happened a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people in a crackdown of VIP culture.

Earlier today, a CCTV footage has also emerged showing two cars trailing Moose Wala’s SUV moments before he was murdered.

