Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case. The jailed gangster had allegedly accepted his gang's involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala and said that his gang members, including Canada-based accomplice Goldy Brar were behind the killing.

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced in a Delhi court on Tuesday, June 14, at the end of his remand period in connection with an Arms Act case registered against him. The Punjab Police sought custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with their probe into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi singer was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29.

Meanwhile, two gangsters were arrested by the Mohali police with weapon who belonged to Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The accused have been identified as Gagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi both residents of Kingra village of Dabwali in Punjab's Sirsa. Two 32-bore pistols, eight cartridges and a Scorpio car bearing Haryana no. HR 25 4845 have been recovered from the accused. Both the accused were going to transport weapons for some crime.