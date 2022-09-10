New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police, on Saturday arrested Deepak alias Mundi, absconding shooter of Sidhu Moose Wala, with 2 associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Sidhu Receives Death Threat, Suspect Arrested From Delhi

Giving details, Gaurav Yadav, DGP of Punjab Police, said Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested by AGTF team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation.

He said Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder had provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts.

It must be noted that one unidentified gunmen had ambushed Moose Wala in Jawarharke village in Mansa and opened fire at the Thar as he was travelling in, days after the singer-politician’s security cover was revoked by the Punjab government.