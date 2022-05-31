New Delhi: Punjab Police has made the first arrest in the case of brutal murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, on the day he was cremated, news agency ANI reported. The accused Manpreet has been sent to police custody for five days. Manpreet is being considered as the prime accused in the case, and was arrested from Uttarakhand yesterday.Also Read - After Sidhu Mosewala's Murder, Security Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Raised In Tihar Jail

On Monday, Manpreet, the key suspect, who is reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi's gang that has taken the responsibility of Moosewala's killing, was detained from Uttarakhand's Dehradun along with five other people in a joint operation by the Uttarakhand police and their Punjab counterparts. According to police, he was found hiding among pilgrims who are part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains when a joint Punjab and Uttarakhand police team detained him. All of them were brought to Punjab for interrogation.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Punjab Police has arrested a person named Manpreet Singh, who was detained from Uttarakhand. He was produced before the court and has been sent to 5 days police remand: Source — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Moosewala was killed after his SUV was sprayed with at least 30 bullets by around eight to 10 attackers, in Punjab’s Mansa on Sunday. Punjab Police has said that his killing is suspected to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

“This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry,” Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said and added that name of the singer’s manager, Shagunpreet, had figured in the murder of a youth Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Shagunpreet had then fled to Australia.

“Sidhu Moosewala’s murder appears to be in retaliation to Middukhera’s killing,” the police chief said.