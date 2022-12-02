Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar Detained In US

Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster and key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, has reportedly been detained in California under the US anti-terror law.

New Delhi: Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster and key accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in California, sources were quoted as by a NDTV report. Goldy Brar has reportedly been detained under the US anti-terror law.

Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer-politician, was shot dead while he was travelling in his car in Mansa district in May. The Delhi Police Special Cell and the Punjab Police have arrested over a dozen gangsters in connection with the murder case of Moosewala. During the probe the agencies came to know about the sinister gangsters-terrorists nexus.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently under arrest by the NIA in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala case. It was found that most of the conspiracies were hatched from inside the jail by Lawrence Bishnoi and were executed by an organised network of operatives based in India and abroad.

“Pertinently, Bishnoi is involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade,” the NIA said.

The NIA has learnt that a number of Punjabi pop singers were on the radar of gangsters who wanted to execute their killing like Siddhu Moosewala. The NIA has also claimed that the gangsters were getting arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

Earlier in the first week of November, the NIA had questioned two Punjabi singers, Dalpreet Dhillo and Mankirat Aulak, for hours at its Delhi-based headquarters. Aulak, who is living abroad, was in India for the first time.

Both the singers were asked questions related to Bambiha Gang and Lawrence Bishnoi. They were also asked about a few of their projects.

In October the NIA grilled Punjabi pop singer Afsana Khan, an associate of late Moosewala. Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with Goldy Brar as the mastermind, allegedly killed Moosewala to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera.