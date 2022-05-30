Chandigarh: Hours after the shocking murder of singer-turned-politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said that the incident seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the involvement of gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. The attack on the singer came just a day after his security was reduced by half by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police had withdrawn two of the four police personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) on his security duty. The Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people, including former MLAs, heads of Deras, and serving and retired policemen, on a temporary basis.Also Read - Pakistan Made Weapon Used in RPG Attack on Punjab Police’s Mohali Office, Say Cops

Speaking to the media, the DGP said, “This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry.” He said the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera’s murder, the top police officer said. Also Read - RPG Attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali | All You Need To Know About Rocket-Propelled Grenade

He further said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken responsibility for the murder. DGP Bhawra also stated that a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure an effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh. Also Read - RPG Fired at Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Police Don’t Rule Out Terror Angle

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu — all residents of Haryana — had already been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the murder of Middukhera, while Shaganpreet was named as the accused in the FIR registered in this case.

DGP Bhawra said four Punjab police commandos had been deployed with the singer. He said every year, security is thinned out because of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar and ‘Ghalughara week’ next month. Two commandos of Moose Wala were also withdrawn. But he did not take two of his remaining commandos along with him, the police official noted. He said the popular singer chose not to take his private bulletproof vehicle as well.

The DGP further said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime. Giving more details of the incident, he said Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbor) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle.

Bhawra said when Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles.

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

“There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala, he said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio was taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead. His cousin and friend are in stable condition, and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.