New Delhi: Two more people, including a sharpshooter who supplied weapons and conducted a recce, were arrested in connection to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Keshav, a sharpshooter who allegedly provided weapons to the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala, was arrested by Bathinda Police on .Also Read - Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? CCTV Video Captures Suspected Killers

Keshav was reportedly seen with Sandeep Singh alias Kekda on the day Sidhu Moose Wala was shot down. Keshav, along with the help of Sandeep Singh, had conducted a recce of Sidhu Moose Wala’s home and nearby areas on the day of crime, according to a report by India.

Meanwhile, Pune Police arrested a wanted accused identified as Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. According to police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Mahakal was arrested in MCOCA act registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district in connection with a 2021 murder case. He has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court. Sourav Mahakal was arrested in connection with the murder of Omkar Bankhule last year.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.