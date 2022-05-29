Sidhu Moose Wala Death News: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in Mansa district on Sunday evening was among the 424 VIPs whose security cover was withdrawn yesterday by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. For the unversed, the 28-year-old singer’s security was scaled down as part of the AAP government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

Four armed personnel used to guard the singer, however, when he was sprayed with bullets, he was guarded by only 2. Reports claimed that several bullets hit Moose Wala, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was on his way to meet his friend. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condoles Death of Singer, Assures Action

” Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment”, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: Punjabi Singer's Last Tweet Goes Viral

Hitting out at the AAP government in the state, the Congress party said,”The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.”

Moose Wala had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa Assembly seat in the recent Assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla.