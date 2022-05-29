New Delhi: The news of Punjab singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has sent shockwaves, leading to a number of tributes on social media from fans, celebrities and leaders cutting across the party lines. Soon after his demise, the singer’s tweet went viral on social media.Also Read - State-Sponsored Murder: SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Siddhu Moose Wala's Killing

“U Done???”, Moose Wala had said in his last tweet, posted on May 10 at 10:54 PM. He had also shared his picture along with the tweet. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

Check out Sidhu Moose Wala’s last tweet here Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condoles Death of Singer, Assures Action

U DONEEEEEEE ????? pic.twitter.com/96sCDt4rqj — Sidhu Moose Wala (@iSidhuMooseWala) May 10, 2022

Moose Wala Shot Dead 24 Hours After His Security Was Withdrawn

For the unversed, in less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday. He was 28 years old.

With assets of Rs 7.87 crore as per his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who loved to ride on an open jeep, was facing four criminal cases, including two for obscene scenes.

Sidhu Moose Wala Was Not New to Controversies

Controversies were not new to Moosewala. He created stir by allegedly misusing the name of 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago in his track ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’ with panthic bodies demanding his arrest for hurting Sikh sentiments. He later apologised.

Moose Wala, who was facing charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Sanju’, had joined the Congress on December 3, 2021.

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022