New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he was “shocked and sad” over the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the attackers of Sidhu Moose Wala will not be spared and face “harshest punishment”.Also Read - Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? Goldi Brar, Canada Gangster Makes Shocking Claim

Kejriwal tweeted, “The murder of Sidhu Moosewala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Man Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” over the “gruesome murder of Siddhu Moose Wala”. “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Punjab CM

सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। https://t.co/cYc2k7e30Y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 28, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead near his village in Mansa district. Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.