Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested 18-year-old Ankit Sirsa who shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Ankit Sirsa allegedly went closest to the singer and fired six bullets at him, Delhi police sources said. His associate Sachin Virmani has also been arrested.

Now, a video has emerged after the phone of Ankit Sirsa was scanned. In the video, the killers of singer are seen celebrating with their weapons, apparently after the crime. The five men in a car, all of them smiling, are seen flaunting their guns at the camera.

#WATCH | In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/SYBy8lgyRd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022



The police also nabbed another accused Sachin Bhiwani who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters. The two wanted criminals, who belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, were arrested on Sunday night, officials said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moose Wala. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state’s Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.