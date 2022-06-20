Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police that was investigating the Sidhu Moosewala murder case on Monday said that two main shooters including a module head of shooters have been arrested and a large number of arms and explosives have been recovered from them.Also Read - Delhi Man Kills Wife For Not Serving Food After Drink, Sleeps Next To Her Body; Arrested

Special Cell has arrested Priyavrat Fauji, Kashis alias Kuldeep, and Keshav who transported the shooters of the Bolero module after the incident. Three pistols, one assault rifle, eight grenades, and one part of the AK47 series of the rifle were recovered from them, said the Delhi Police Special Cell (DPSC).

"They had a call before the incident to move in because he (Goldy Brar) got the info from the recce that Sidhu Moose Wala was moving without enough security. After shooting, they again called and told him that they had done the task. AK series of rifles were used.

“The shooters also purchased uniforms of Punjab Police during the incident, but could not use them due to the lack of nameplates. A total of 6 uniforms were purchased.

“A large number of arms and explosives including 8 grenades, 3 pistols, and around 50 bullets recovered from the possession of the three persons including two main shooters arrested,” said the DPSC.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. Reports claimed that he was shot at least 30 times. His murder was allegedly in retaliation to Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.