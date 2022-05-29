New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday. According to the latest reports, two other people were also injured in the firing. The incident happened just a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala. The attack took place when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.Also Read - AAP Govt Had Withdrawn Sidhu Moose Wala's Security A Day Before He's Shot Dead

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Here are the Live Updates

The news about #sidhumoosewala’s murder doesn’t sink in. Absolutely shocked. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The incident has happened a day after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @INCIndia will not remain silent on this murder. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 29, 2022

AAP has a lot to answer. They tinkered with Moose Wala’s security just for some cheap publicity: Sunil Jakhar tells a private news channel

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022

Punjabi singer & Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead. Two days ago, Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann withdrew security given to him. Their attempt to score political brownie points has cost a life today.#SidhuMoosewala — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) May 29, 2022

“Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and their dirty politics are responsible for the murder of Sidhu Moosewal: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP Leader, tells NDTV

Moosewala, who was popular in the rural belts of the state, was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday

Rip Sidhu Moosewala 🙏🥺🥺 Extremely shocking still can’t believe this 😦😦🥺🥺🥺#SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/lqRPztiUx5 — MP Saharan (@manphoolsaran7) May 29, 2022

Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.



The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.



.@ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann Govt just killed Congress leader famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu moose wala. Was removing Moosewala’s security part of the same plan? — Roshan Lal Bittu (@RoshanLalBittu) May 29, 2022

For Our Readers: Photos of Sidhu Moosewala after being shot has emerged on the Social Media. India.com is withholding the photos considering sensitivity of the matter.