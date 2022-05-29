New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday. According to the latest reports, two other people were also injured in the firing. The incident happened just a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala. The attack took place when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.Also Read - AAP Govt Had Withdrawn Sidhu Moose Wala's Security A Day Before He's Shot Dead
Sidhu Moosewala had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Died: Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik And Others in Shock, Mourn His Demise
Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Here are the Live Updates
Also Read - Moosewala Death: AAP's Cheap Politics Cost Us Dearly, Manjinder Singh Sirsa Levels Serious Allegations
- AAP has a lot to answer. They tinkered with Moose Wala’s security just for some cheap publicity: Sunil Jakhar tells a private news channel
- “Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and their dirty politics are responsible for the murder of Sidhu Moosewal: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP Leader, tells NDTV
- Moosewala, who was popular in the rural belts of the state, was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday
- Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.
Sindhu Moosewala with Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu
- The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.
- Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district today
- The incident happened just a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala.
For Our Readers: Photos of Sidhu Moosewala after being shot has emerged on the Social Media. India.com is withholding the photos considering sensitivity of the matter.