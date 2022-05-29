New Delhi: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday. The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala. As per reports, Moose Wala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light , Mansa Tense | Live Updates
According to the latest reports, two other people were also injured in the firing. The attack took place when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.
Here are key things you need to know about the 28-year-old slain Punjabi singer and rapper.
- Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala belongs to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district. He held a degree in electrical engineering.
- During his college years, he learned music and started his career as a songwriter for the song “License” by Ninja.
- After graduation, he moved to Canada and there he released his first song “G Wagon”. Moose Wala had a huge fan following on social media platform.
- Moose Wala gained wide attention with his track “So High” in 2017. He released his debut album PBX 1 in 2018, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.
- In 2019, Moose Wala released the song ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi,’ which landed in controversy due to a reference to the 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of casting the Sikh warrior in a negative light, for which he later apologised.
- In 2020, The Guardian named him among the 50 new artists.
- During Covid-19 pandemic, a video of Moose Wala went viral which allegedly showed him firing with an AK-47 rifle in a firing range with some police officer. After the incident, he was later booked under two sections of the arms act and was widely criticized for promoting gun culture.
- In 2022, Moose Wala contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Interestingly, Dr Singla, who was Health Minister in Punjab government, was recently sacked from the Cabinet over the charges of corruption
- Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala landed in a controversy after he attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had termed AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song..