New Delhi: Fans of Punjab singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday in Jawaharke village of Mansa district have found an uncanny coincidence between the date of his death and his album ‘295’. Nearly ten months before his untimely demise, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala had unveiled an album titled ‘295’, whose songs were super hit and had grabbed more than 10 crore views. The singer was sprayed with bullets on May 29 while his song was titled 295.Also Read - Mann, Kejriwal Should Be Booked For Moosewala's Murder: BJP

“What a Coincidence ! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 One of his last song was ” the Last Ride”, tweeted an user.

What a Coincidence ! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 One of his last song was " the Last Ride"💔#sidhumoosewala 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FpYQUxaHE — Mubeen (@Mubeen66361115) May 29, 2022

Besides, the slain Punjabi singer had also released an album titled ‘The Last Ride’ on May 15, just two weeks before he was shot dead.

“Crazy how life works sometimes. Moosewala had just dropped “The Last Ride”. The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac’s assassination. Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car”, tweeted an user.

Few days back Sidhu released his song – THE LAST RIDE The cover is similiar to the way he was shot 💔 Young talented man didn’t deserve this,💔 Sir uttey langan fly kar k

Uchiyan ne gallan tere yaar diyan#sidhumoosewala #sidhumoosewala #shotdead pic.twitter.com/N8oV5qGqiI — SoyamEdits 🥀 (@SoyamSingh8) May 29, 2022

Why Moosewala Had Released 295 Song?

If reports are to be believed, Moosewala had released ‘295’ as a reply to allegations of inciting religious sentiments levelled over another song, ‘Jatti Jatt Jeona Morh Di Bandook Vargi’.’

In the song 295, Sidhu speaks about everything related to the Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, be it social crimes, religious sentiment, hate, love, controversies etc.

Listen to his full 295 song here

Section 295 in The Indian Penal Code

Section 295 of the I.P.C makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an objectheld sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons, punishable with imprisonment whichmay extend to two years, or with fine , or with both. This section has been enacted to compel people torespect the religious susceptibilities of persons of different religious persuasion or creeds.