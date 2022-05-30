Sidhu Moosewala Death: A day after Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, reports have claimed that an AN-94 Russian assault rifle, an Avtomat Nikonova model of 1994 was used for his killing. Besides, the number plates of the vehicles used to kill the singer have also been found to be fake.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Gone Too Soon: Yuvraj Singh to Shikhar Dhawan; How Sports Fraternity Condoled Death of Punjabi Singer

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a press conference, the Punjab police had blamed Canada-based singer Goly Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the killing of the singer. For the unversed, Brar had taken responsibility for Sidhu’s murder. Also Read - When Sidhu Moosewala Dedicated a Song to His Mother, Watch Emotional Moments From ‘Dear Mama’

“I, along with Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi group, take responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. His name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar and despite this, the police did nothing”, Facebook post written by Brar read. Also Read - Mann, Kejriwal Should Be Booked For Moosewala's Murder: BJP

However, India.com can not independently verify the authenticity of the social media post

‘Moosewala’s Killing Case of an Inter-gang Rivalry’

Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

Meanwile, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa.

Family Members Refuse Post-mortem

Meanwhile, the family members of the slain singer refused to allow an autopsy of his body. They have sought NIA investigation into the killing. Furthermore, they have demanded action against officials who leaked the list of individuals who were stripped of security cover, as Sidhu Moose Wala was one of them.