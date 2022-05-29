Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday. According to the reports, two other people were also injured in the firing. The incident happened just a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security of Moosewala and 424 others. The attack took place when Moosewala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.Also Read - State-Sponsored Murder: SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Siddhu Moose Wala's Killing
Sidhu Moosewala had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condoles Death of Singer, Assures Action
Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Here are the Live Updates
- Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.
- “The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate, I just spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Perpetrators will be given strict punishment. I urge everyone to maintain calm and peace”, tweets Delhi CM & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
- “Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab,” tweets SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal
- “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm”: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
- “Sidhu Moosewala was a very humble person. This is very unfortunate”: Hans Raj Han tells NDTV
- AAP has a lot to answer. They tinkered with Moose Wala’s security just for some cheap publicity: Sunil Jakhar tells a private news channel
- “Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and their dirty politics are responsible for the murder of Sidhu Moosewal: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP Leader, tells NDTV
- Moosewala, who was popular in the rural belts of the state, was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday
- Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.
Sindhu Moosewala with Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu
- The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.
- Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district today
- The incident happened just a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala.
For Our Readers: Photos of Sidhu Moosewala after being shot has emerged on the Social Media. India.com is withholding the photos considering sensitivity of the matter.