Chandigarh: Under fire over trimming Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's security cover a day before he was shot down on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. Mann said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.

His statement came soon after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder. Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala. Seeking justice for his son, Moosewala's father demanded that the Punjab government should involve the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry. He also demanded a public apology from the DGP for linking his son's murder to gang-war. It is learnt that the family of Moosewala was not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of late singer's body.

Hope that I will get justice: Moosewala’s father

In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP-government's alleged incompetency for the incident. "Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?" said Singh in an emotional letter. I hope that I will get justice, he added. This case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry, Singh wrote in the letter. He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

Full cooperation from Punjab govt: CM

Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court, CM Bhagwant Mann said. The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission, including that from any central agency like the NIA, he added. Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility.

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. The Punjab police DGP on Sunday had said, This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry, adding that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala.

