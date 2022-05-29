New Delhi: Hours after Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences to the fans and family. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted. Also Read - State-Sponsored Murder: SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Siddhu Moose Wala's Killing

Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district on Sunday. According to the reports, two other people were also injured in the firing. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to the family of Sidhu. The Delhi CM wrote, “The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate, I just spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Perpetrators will be given strict punishment. I urge everyone to maintain calm and peace.”

सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। https://t.co/cYc2k7e30Y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla.

Expressing anger and shock over the attack, several Congress leaders indicated that Moosewala had succumbed to his injuries but there was no official word on his condition.

“Shocking to hear about death of #sidhumoosewala in a shootout-not sharing the videos received via WhatsApp due to sensitivity but shot at many times,” Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

