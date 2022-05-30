New Delhi: In the latest development in connection with the sensational killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the locals on Monday said that several cars and bikes passed by but no one stopped to help Sidhu Moosewala. “When something like this happens then people ought to stop and help in taking the victim to a hospital but here nobody stopped. At least someone should have given their bike or car,” the villagers told a local news channel.Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested In Alleged Hawala Case, Arvind Kejriwal Had ‘Predicted’ In January

“We pleaded with people but to no avail. Then we called one of our acquaintances and he brought a vehicle and took Sidhu Moosewala to Mansa hospital. Moosewala was in a very bad condition while the other two had sustained minor injuries,” the villagers further added. Also Read - Explained: What is AN-94 Assault Rifle Used In Sidhu Moosewala Murder And Deadlier Than AK-47 | Watch Video

The shooters had already fled the scene before any of us could react in any way. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 6 Suspect Detained From Uttarakhand, One Found Hiding Among Pilgrims

Hours after Sidhu’s killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. He alleged that he along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had engineered this assassination as the singer’s name had figured in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

According to the reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Bullets found at the spot of the killing at Punjab’s Mansa district indicate an AN 94 Russian assault rifle was also used in the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on the other hand, has ordered an investigation into why the popular rapper-singer’s security was pared down. He was on the list of 424 people whose security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab police two days ago.