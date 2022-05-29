New Delhi: 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress leader and singer, was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district. Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad day light in his ancestral village in Mansa less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. Hours after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar claimed responsibility for the attack.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala, The Punjabi Superstar Who Walked On Edges Of Fame And Controversies Alike

Who killed Sidhu Moose Wala and who is Goldi Brar?

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was with two others in his car, was sprayed with bullets by unidentified gunmen. Sidhu Moose Wala died on spot while two were injured. Sidhu Moose Wala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moose Wala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, Goldi Brar took responsibility for the killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, news agency IANS reported. Gold Brar is reportedly close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Many aides of the gang have been arrested by Punjab Police in the past.

“Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time,” Goldi Brar had reportedly written in a social media post.

Punjab Police, in a statement, said Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in an “inter-gang rivalry” as per “preliminary investigation”. “Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala didn’t take his bulletproof car and gunman today. FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved,” Toora said.

“Two cars intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala’s car which followed heavy firing in which Sidhu Moose Wala received multiple bullet injuries. Persons present with him also got bullet injuries and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatmen,” SSP of Mansa district Gaurav Toora said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock over the killing and appealed to stay calm. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann tweeted.