New Delhi: Two gangsters — Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa who were involved in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down by Punjab Police on the outskirts of Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border. “Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa & Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 & a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries”, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, adding that they are keeping track of accused in the case.Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer Receives Death Threat: 'You Will Meet The Same Fate As Sidhu Moosewala'

“Our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation”, he stated. Earlier police had said that Manpreet, a henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Rupa, among others, had fired at Moosewala on May 29 which led to the singer’s death on the spot.

News agency ANI has also tweeted a video of the encounter. Watch below

#WATCH | Encounter ensuing between police & gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district in Punjab pic.twitter.com/7UA0gEL23z — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala Murder

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

13 People Arrested So Far

Speaking to reporters, Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main conspirator, had confessed that the plan to kill Moosewala was hatched in August last year to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

Ban said that 13 people have been arrested in the case so far after the first arrest was made on May 30, a day after the murder of Moosewala.