New Delhi: In yet another breakthrough in the brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala, eight sharpshooters who allegedly killed the Punjabi singer-rapper, have been identified, a leading portal reported quoting sources. The suspected sharpshooters allegedly belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police had arrested another person in connection with the killing of Moosewala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three. Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moosewala's killing were being probed. Two days after the killing of Moosewala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

For the unversed, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. The singer-politician was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Moosewala. Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala’s parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

(With agency inputs)