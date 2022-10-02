Chandigarh: Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said to be the mastermind behind the gruesome murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) of the Punjab Police in a dramatic way on Sunday. Deepak Tinu is said to be one of the assailants who fired at Sidhu Moosewala.Also Read - 'No Hope of Justice': Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Slams Punjab Govt after Murder Accused Deepak Tinu Escapes Police Custody

According to the sources, Tinu, who was chargesheeted in the Moosewala murder case, was brought out of jail in Mansa town by an in-charge of the CIA and was travelling in a private car on Saturday night without wearing handcuffs and other security personnel when he fled.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior police official admitted that Deepak Tinu escaped from the CIA of the Punjab Police adding that Tinu was taken out of the jail to facilitate his meeting with someone.

Punjab police had brought him on transit remand from the Tihar jail in Delhi on July 4 in the Moosewala case. The role of the CIA in charge is under suspicion and the police have kept mum on his escape.

It is still not clear why the gangster was taken out of jail at midnight and where he was being taken.

A massive search operation has been launched, especially on the Punjab-Rajasthan border, to nab him.

Responding to his escape, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur blamed the police for extending special treatment to the gangsters in jails. She questioned how Tinu escaped from the jail.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by six shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29.