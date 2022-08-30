Sidhu Moosewala Murder: In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab police have arrested Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, one of the key conspirators from Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the location of another prime accused, Anmol Bishnoi, has been traced to Kenya. Both had fled India on fake passports before Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in the Moosa village in Mansa district. It is believed that Sachin, a nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Brar hatched the conspiracy to kill the famed Punjabi singer.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Shooters Gunned Down in 4-Hour Police Encounter Near Amritsar

Goldy Brar, Lipin Nehra Still on Large

If reports are to be believed, Sachin and Anmol hired shooters and provided them legalistic support, besides arms and ammunition. The other two gangsters involved in the killing and hiding abroad are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra. Earlier, a red-corner notice was issued by the Interpol against Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s killing. Also Read - 'Jis Din Vardaat Ne Anjaam, Firing Non-stop Hovegi': Video of Sidhu Moosewala Shooters Celebrating Singer's Murder Emerges

MEA, Punjab Police Working On Extradition

Speaking to reporters, an official confirmed that Punjab Police and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are working for the extradition of Sachin, who belongs to Fazilka from Azerbaijan. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Gets 7-Day Remand Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

According to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) 1,850-page charge sheet filed in the court this week, mastermind Goldy Brar a day before the killing informed sharpshooters to carry out the crime as the government has trimmed the security cover provided to the singer.