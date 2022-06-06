Chandigarh: Almost a week after the high-profile shooting case of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, Moga police on Monday arrested another suspect. The accused has reportedly been arrested from Museahli village in Fatehabad, Haryana. The arrested man, identified as Devendra alias Kala, allegedly provided shelter to two other suspects, Charanjit and Keshav involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 30.Also Read - After Sidhu Moosewala’s Shocking Death, AP Dhillon Highlights The Dark Side of Industry

Speaking to the media, Gulneet Singh Khurana, SSP Moga (Punjab) said, “The accused has been called for questioning, but he has not been arrested yet.”

A case has been registered against Devendra at the Fatehpur Sadar police station under the NDPS Act. Earlier on June 2, a joint team of Punjab Police and Fatehabad Police detained two youths — Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan during a raid. Even though both were arrested in connection with an old murder case, their role is being investigated in the killing of the singer.

As per reports, Naseeb Khan allegedly provided the car used to transport the shooters. He drove the car from Rajasthan and handed it over to Charanjit in Fatehabad. Priyavrata Fauji, Ankit Janti Sersa, Charanjit, and Keshav, were spotted in the vehicle at Bisla Petrol Pump around 7 am on May 25.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

A CCTV footage, which later emerged on social media, showed Moosewala’s vehicle was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village. Then a Bolero stopped in front of Moosewala’s vehicle, and its occupants, along with those in the Corolla, opened indiscriminate fire at the singer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis. The state police termed the incident a case of inter-gang rivalry and said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the killing.