New Delhi: The Punjab police on Friday arrested Harkamal Ranu, one of the sharp shooters who allegedly fired at Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. Ranu has been taken into custody from Bhatina of Punjab. Speaking to reporters, Harkamal grandfather Gurcharan Singh said," Before handing him over to the police, I spoke with Harkamal, but he has denied any wrongdoing and involvement in the crime."

Yesterday, the Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar is currently living in Canada. He went to Canada on a student visa and didn’t return after that. The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month’s murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader. Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal had said that Kamble was part of the Bishnoi gang. Another suspect and Kamble’s close associate Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune, has been identified as a shooter in the Moosewala’s murder case, police had said. He is absconding at present.

On May 29, Moosewala, who had fought the last assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Reports claimed that he was sprayed with 30 empty cases of bullets near his SUV in which he was killed. His murder was allegedly in retaliation to Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.