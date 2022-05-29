New Delhi: A row erupted moments after Sidhu Moosewala, singer and Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district. The Congress said it was “deeply shocked” over the news and offered condolences to Sidhu Moosewala’s family members.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light , Mansa Tense | Live Updates

In a tweet, Congress said, “Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world,”

Sidhu Shot Dead In Punjab Day After Security Withdrawal

Around 20 rounds of bullets were reportedly fired at Sidhu Moosewala who was in his car along with two others. Sidhu Moosewala died on spot while the two others have suffered bullet injuries and they have been rushed to hospital. Till now, the attackers of Sidhu Moosewala have not been identified. Photos and videos of Sidhu Moosewala’s shot dead in Punjab were widely shared on social media. Many photos showed bullet holes poked at the front glass windshield of Sidhu Moosewala’s car.

Meanwhile, a row has erupted over Sidhu Moosewala’s security cover being reportedly withdrawn by the AAP government in Punjab a day before the singer was shot dead. Questions were fired against Bhagwant Mann Singh-led government in Punjab over why was Sidhu Moosewala’s security cover was withdrawn.

“Congress candidate & famous singer/ artist Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab! What is going on in Punjab? The entire Punjab Congress needs to hit the streets in Punjab! KC Venugopal ji & Ajay Maken must immediately rush to Punjab!,” Tehseen Poonawala, a former Congress leader, tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/eTIEbO2uYu — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) May 29, 2022

.@ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann Govt just killed Congress leader famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu moose wala. Was removing Moosewala's security part of the same plan? — Roshan Lal Bittu (@RoshanLalBittu) May 29, 2022

Killing of Sidhu Moosewala’s exhibits an abject breakdown of law and order machinery in Punjab .

It is unfortunate @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaSRajawat) May 29, 2022

What Punjab Police said on withdrawing security cover of Sidhu Moosewala, others

On Saturday, the Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people including Sidhu Moosewala. The additional director general of police (security), however, said in an order on Friday that the security personnel were “being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty”.