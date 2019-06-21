Mohali: Even as the spat between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been getting uglier, posters poking fun at the cricketer-turned-politician have emerged here.

According to ANI, the posters have Sidhu’s picture and say, “When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation.”

Punjab: Posters with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s picture stating,’When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation,’ seen in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/DtJN7dCRUw — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

While campaigning for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu had said that he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

To make it worse for Sidhu, Rahul did lose his Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani. What came as a face-saver for Rahul was his win from Wayanad, Kerala.

Meanwhile, all’s not been well for Sidhu. The Chief Minister has stripped him of his key ministerial portfolio and also eight consultative groups.

These consultative groups have been mandated to review the performance of the state government programmes and give recommendations to improve them. They will also recommend changes to improve the outreach of the programmes and the participation of citizens in them, according to an official statement.

Later, Sidhu mentioned that he had submitted a letter to Rahul, apprising him of the “situation” in the state. He also shared a picture in which he is seen standing with Congress chief at his right and Priyanka Vadra at his left. Sonia Gandhi’s close confidante Ahmed Patel is also in the picture.