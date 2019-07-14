New Delhi: Cricket-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been lying low since his spat with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Sunday tweeted his letter of resignation as state Cabinet Minister.

He went on to add another tweet which said he would be sending his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister soon.

However, it was not clear what prompted Sidhu to make public his letter considering it is almost a month old now. On June 10, Sidhu had met party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who the entire Congress machinery was trying to get back on board though he had offered to step down and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Sunday, he tweeted his letter which he had addressed to then party chief Rahul.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019



The one-line note, addressed to Rahul, says, “I hereby resign as Minister from Punjab Cabinet.” Interestingly, Sidhu, who had been fairly active on social media before Lok Sabha elections, has been very quiet lately. In fact, the tweet preceding this resignation letter dates back to June 10 when Sidhu had met Rahul and, as it becomes clear now, handed over his resignation.

The June 10 tweet had a photo with Rahul and Priyanka and it read, “Met the President, handed him my letter and appraised him of the situation.”

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Only last week, a BJP leader had blamed Sidhu for drawing a salary and enjoying the perks of being a Cabinet minister without attending to his duties.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh wrote to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, expressing concern over Sidhu being missing in action and had sought intervention in the ‘crisis-like situation’.

Chugh had told news agency ANI, “I’ve written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been more than a month that a Minister, who took an oath to the office, is absent; though he’s drawing a salary and enjoying the perks.”

It is now that Sidhu has explained the reason.