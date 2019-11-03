New Delhi: Delhi’s Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will be completely closed from November 5 to 15, 2019, for removal of temporary platforms and tower cranes, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

In a traffic advisory, which it issued, the Traffic Police said that as requested by Delhi Tourism and Transport Department Corporation (DTTDC), the Signature Bridge would be closed from midnight of November 4-5 to midnight of November 14-15. Due to the closure of the bridge, several other routes like old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila, would be highly congested, the advisory warned.

The advisory further advised commuters to use other routes like Yamuna Bridge, Kashmere Gate. Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony Flyover, Vikas Marg and National Highway (NH) 24 to reach their respective destinations.

The decision of the Delhi Traffic Police comes after the DTTDC requested that the bridge be closed for the said period, as due to the odd-even scheme being in place this duration, there would be less vehicles than usual on roads, thus giving it a good opportunity to remove equipment deployed to erect the bridge’s pylons as well as it four-storey observatory deck.

The Signature Bridge was opened on November 4, 2018, incidentally the same date on which odd-even three comes into effect a year later. It is India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge and reduces the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.