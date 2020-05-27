New Delhi: Amid brewing tensions within Maharashtra’s ruling coalition, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is currently holding a meeting with alliance partners. The reports of rift peaked after Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party was not a key decision-maker in the Sena-led Maharashtra government. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: Now, Only Tower Will Be Sealed, If There is Single COVID-19 Case in Any Society

“We are supporting Maharashtra government, but we are not in the key decision-making role in Maharashtra,” he had said in an online press conference, adding that Maharashtra required full support of the Central government on COVID-19 as the state is fighting a very difficult battle. Also Read - Major Relief Announced For Hotels, Tour Operators, Travel Agents And Tourist Transporters by Modi Govt | Read Here

Following which, another Congress party member trained the guns on Uddhav Thackeray for the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the state. “The Chief Minister keeps speaking to the public. If he could have similar consultations regularly with his alliance partners then he would not have to do 60 flip-flops in 60 days,” Sanjay Nirupam had said in a tweet. Also Read - 6,387 COVID-19 Cases, 170 Deaths in Last 24 Hours Take India's Tally Beyond 1.50 Lakh-mark | 10 Points

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had dismissed the reports of rift in the the coalition and said that government in Maharashtra is strong.

Mumbai: Meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi begins at CM & Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's Varsha bungalow residence. https://t.co/G1GYyTIGWT — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

The Maharashtra government is fighting multiple battles currently. Not only is it burdened with the responsibility of checking the COVID-19 crisis as the state is the worst-hit in the country, but also countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is seeking to corner the government over the pandemic. Although, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed speculations that the Opposition was trying to destabilise the government.

“We are not in hurry to form a government in Maharashtra. This government will fall due to its own contradictions and due to lack of corordination,” the Opposition leader told reporters yesterday.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’– the alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress– was formed last year after the Shiv Sena broke up with the BJP following a dispute over power sharing in the state.