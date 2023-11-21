Sihawal Assembly Election 2023: Congress Or BJP, Who Will The Voters Give Mandate This Time?

Home

A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Sihawal is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. It was created after the passing of the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, and is a part of Sidhi District. A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

In 2018, Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Shiv bahadur Singh Chandel of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 31506 votes.

Sihawal Assembly Constituency falls under the Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Riti Pathak won from Sidhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 286524 votes by defeating Ajay Arjun Singh of the Indian National Congress.

Important dates:

Date of notification: October 21, 2023

Last date of nominations: October 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 31, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Voting on November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Result on December 3, 2023

Sihawal Assembly Constituency: Key Details

Sihawal assembly constituency is situated in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Sihawal had 225,248 registered electors.

Out of these, 149,383 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 66.32%.

Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumare from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumare secured 63,918 votes.

Shiva Bahadur Singh Chandel from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 31,506 votes.

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 21.40%.

