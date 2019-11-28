New Delhi: President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about an incident where an Air India (AI) pilot was discriminated for wearing a turban, stated a report.

“Wish to share with you the harassment faced by Air India official, Capt Simranjeet Singh Gujaral at Madrid Airport. He was subjected to radical discrimination because of his turban,” read the letter written by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, according to news agency ANI.

Calling the incident a case of bias and racism towards Sikhs, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sirsa stated that the airport officials had asked the Sikh AI pilot to remove his headgear in spite of him crossing the metal detector. Manjinder Singh Sirsa also urged the External Affairs Minister to deal the issue at the international level.

“All this happened despite Captain Gujral clearing the metal detectors. Truly, this is a case of bias and racial attitude towards Sikhs at the Madrid airport,” stated news agency ANI quoting Sirsa.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President,Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee wrote to EAM S Jaishankar,"Wish to share with you the harassment faced by Air India official,Capt Simranjeet Singh Gujaral at Madrid Airport.He was subjected to radical discrimination because of his turban" pic.twitter.com/KZmYUfIrQQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

The SAD leader apprised Jaishankar that such incidents have happened at Madrid airport earlier too, in the recent past, where people of Sikh faith were asked to remove the turban or the officials disrespected the turban by manhandling the people from the community.

“As you are well aware, the turban is the essence of a Sikh’s identity and it is important to create awareness at the global level about how sensitive Sikhs are about their turban. I request your good self to raise this issue at the global level and especially with Spain government at Madrid airport who continue to hurt our sentiments and play the “ignorance” card to their advantage,” Sirsa outlined.

On Tuesday, the SAD leader said he got a call from the AI pilot, who apprised him about his mistreatment by officials at the Madrid airport.

“I got a call from Captain Simran Gujral from the AIR INDIA flying AI 136 who was harassed at Madrid Airport where the airport officials mistreated him just because he was wearing turban. This is a racial behaviour and a disrespect towards Sikh turban,” he tweeted.

“I request @DrSJaishankar Ji to address the issue at the global level and ensure that Sikhs don’t get mistreated globally because of their turban,” Sirsa said in a follow-up tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)