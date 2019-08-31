Islamabad: After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take “firm and immediate action” in the case where a Sikh priest’s daughter was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam, Nankana Sahib police arrested eight persons and the girl has been sent to her parents.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart at the earliest.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, daughter of Bhagwan Singh who is a ‘granthi’ (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, was converted to Islam at gunpoint and was renamed as Ayesha.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

After Kaur was forcibly converted to Islam, she was made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self immolate in-front of the Governor house in Pakistan’s Punjab if their daughter was not released.

“Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam,” said Surinder Singh, brother of Jagjit Kaur.

“We went to a police station to register a complaint. We met many senior officials but they have not listened to our complaint. The goons again came to our house and forced us to withdraw our complaint and threatened that they will also force us to convert to Islam if we persisted with the complaint,” he added.