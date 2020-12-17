New Delhi: A Sikh priest, identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh, on Wednesday shot himself to death near the Singhu border in Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for three weeks now. His last rites will be performed today at Nanak Sir Singra in Haryana’s Karnal. Also Read - Baba Ram Singh Suicide: Sukhbir Badal Says Don't Let Situation Deteriorate

In a purported suicide note, Singh said he could not bear to see the pain and plight of the protesting farmers. "I saw the farmers' plight and their fight on the road for their rights, I have seen the pain of the farmers, they are on the road for their right. I am deeply pained. The government is not doing justice. This is injustice, and tolerating injustice is sin."

The incident happened as the farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws entered its 21st day. An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh, allegedly, shot himself. The Sikh preacher was rushed to a nearby hospital in Panipat, however, doctors declared him brought dead. The official further said that the exact spot where the incident took place is being verified and police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members.

According to the reports, Sant Baba Ram Singh was a religious preacher with followers in Haryana and Punjab. He was a former office-bearer in many Sikh organisations, including Haryana SGPC.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi-Haryana Singhu and Tikri border and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 21 days, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.