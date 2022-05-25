Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Wednesday banned the sale of pigs in the state after cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) were reported in North Sikkim district, an official told news agency PTI. As per the updates from the state, a total of 117 pigs have died in various parts of the state in the past two months.Also Read - Sikkim Day: 10 Things You Need To Know How Himalayan Kingdom Became Part Of India

Giving details to PTI, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar said the general public must refrain from eating pork and has also stated that the first tests of the samples which were taken from the pigs in North Sikkim district had come out positive for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) on February 23 this year. On February 29 the first case of African Swine Fever was detected. Also Read - Gangtok: Picturesque View to Delectable Cuisine, Sikkim’s Vibrant Capital is One-Stop Destination For Travelers - See Pics

Senthil Kumar also added that there was a 20 per cent chance of pigs dying from the virus but in Sikkim the death rate of pigs that have died from the virus presently stands at 1 per cent. Also Read - Meghalaya: African Swine Fever Outbreak Kills 259 Pigs In Ri-Bhoi District

The Animal Husbandry Department secretary said the state government is working on a war footing to counter the spread of the virus and that awareness programmes on the same are being conducted throughout the state.