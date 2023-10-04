Top Recommended Stories

  Sikkim Cloudburst LIVE: 23 Army Jawan Missing In Flash Flood, 3 Civilians Dead
Sikkim Cloudburst LIVE: 23 Army Jawan Missing In Flash Flood, 3 Civilians Dead

There have been flash floods in Sikkim and that have caused grave destruction. Along with destruction of various buildings and properties, shockingly, 23 Army Personnel are also missing; search operation is underway.

Updated: October 4, 2023 10:30 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: Flash floods have been ‘attacking’ the state of Sikkim and have caused serious destruction in the area. Apart from damaging vehicles and destroying other properties, the flash floods have caused something even more grave. Due to the flash floods in areas of Sikkim, 23 Indian Army Personnel have gone missing and for now, they have not been traced. This shocking and distressing news has been confirmed by the Defence PRO, Guwahati. Know more about the flash floods and the missing army personnel..

23 Army Personnel Missing In Sikkim

Due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. This has been confirmed by the Defence PRO, Guwahati and they have also said that ‘Search operations are underway’. According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the release of water from the Chungthang Dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This in turn led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

Sikim Flash Floods Have Caused Severe Loss

The Singhtam Foot Bridge over River Teesta had collapsed because of the overflowing river and that has caused damage to many Army establishments along the Lachen Valley. Efforts are still going on to assess the full extent of the damage that has been caused by this natural calamity. Several sections of the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, have also been washed away and many roads are also blocked.

High alert has been issued by the Sikkim Government and people have been advised and cautioned to stay away from the river. Evacuation of people from the lower catchment area of the river has also begun by the Jalpaiguri Administration in West Bengal, as a precautionary measure.

A similar flash flood was experienced in North Sikkim in June this year because of the heavy rainfall, particularly in the Pegong area. The flooding had left about 2,400 tourists stranded in the area and the army was also called in for rescue operations.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Cloudburst On Wednsday Morning, Areas Near River Teesta On High Alert

    According to the Legislator of Tumin–Lingee Assembly constituency, Sikkim, Ugyen Tshering Gyatso Bhutia, “The South Lhonak lake situated in North West Sikkim experienced an outburst in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to incessant monsoon rainfall. Areas near River Teesta have been put on high alert.”

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Sikkim Cloudburst: 3 Civilians Dead

    Vivek Kumar, Deputy Commandant 2nd Battalion Sikkim, told News18 that three civilian dead bodies have been found. Kumar said, adding that roads connecting Gangtok have been damaged and vehicle movement have been stopped; currently water level has not increased.

