Sikkim Cloudburst LIVE: 23 Army Jawan Missing In Flash Flood, 3 Civilians Dead
There have been flash floods in Sikkim and that have caused grave destruction. Along with destruction of various buildings and properties, shockingly, 23 Army Personnel are also missing; search operation is underway.
New Delhi: Flash floods have been ‘attacking’ the state of Sikkim and have caused serious destruction in the area. Apart from damaging vehicles and destroying other properties, the flash floods have caused something even more grave. Due to the flash floods in areas of Sikkim, 23 Indian Army Personnel have gone missing and for now, they have not been traced. This shocking and distressing news has been confirmed by the Defence PRO, Guwahati. Know more about the flash floods and the missing army personnel..
23 Army Personnel Missing In Sikkim
23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim: Defence PRO, Guwahati https://t.co/zDabUMrCaI pic.twitter.com/uWVO1nsT2T
— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
Sikim Flash Floods Have Caused Severe Loss
The Singhtam Foot Bridge over River Teesta had collapsed because of the overflowing river and that has caused damage to many Army establishments along the Lachen Valley. Efforts are still going on to assess the full extent of the damage that has been caused by this natural calamity. Several sections of the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, have also been washed away and many roads are also blocked.
सिक्किम से एक परेशान करने वाली खबर:सेना के 23 जवान लापता।
उत्तरी सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील के ऊपर अचानक बादल फटने से तीस्ता नदी में बाढ़ आ गई। अचानक आई इस बाढ़ के कारण सेना के 23 जवान लापता हो गए हैं। खोज एवं बचाव अभियान जारी है। ईश्वर से सभी की कुशलता के लिए प्रार्थना 🙏🏽#Sikkim… pic.twitter.com/OXzS9g1ntF — Ankit Kumar Avasthi (@kaankit) October 4, 2023
High alert has been issued by the Sikkim Government and people have been advised and cautioned to stay away from the river. Evacuation of people from the lower catchment area of the river has also begun by the Jalpaiguri Administration in West Bengal, as a precautionary measure.
A similar flash flood was experienced in North Sikkim in June this year because of the heavy rainfall, particularly in the Pegong area. The flooding had left about 2,400 tourists stranded in the area and the army was also called in for rescue operations.
