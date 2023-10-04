Due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. This has been confirmed by the Defence PRO, Guwahati and they have also said that ‘Search operations are underway’. According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the release of water from the Chungthang Dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This in turn led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

Sikim Flash Floods Have Caused Severe Loss

The Singhtam Foot Bridge over River Teesta had collapsed because of the overflowing river and that has caused damage to many Army establishments along the Lachen Valley. Efforts are still going on to assess the full extent of the damage that has been caused by this natural calamity. Several sections of the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, have also been washed away and many roads are also blocked.

सिक्किम से एक परेशान करने वाली खबर:सेना के 23 जवान लापता। उत्तरी सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील के ऊपर अचानक बादल फटने से तीस्ता नदी में बाढ़ आ गई। अचानक आई इस बाढ़ के कारण सेना के 23 जवान लापता हो गए हैं। खोज एवं बचाव अभियान जारी है। ईश्वर से सभी की कुशलता के लिए प्रार्थना 🙏🏽#Sikkim… pic.twitter.com/OXzS9g1ntF — Ankit Kumar Avasthi (@kaankit) October 4, 2023

High alert has been issued by the Sikkim Government and people have been advised and cautioned to stay away from the river. Evacuation of people from the lower catchment area of the river has also begun by the Jalpaiguri Administration in West Bengal, as a precautionary measure.

A similar flash flood was experienced in North Sikkim in June this year because of the heavy rainfall, particularly in the Pegong area. The flooding had left about 2,400 tourists stranded in the area and the army was also called in for rescue operations.