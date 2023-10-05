Sikkim Flash Flood: 14 Dead, 102 Missing, Army Launches Helpline Numbers | What We Know So Far

Sikkim Flash Flood: Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the state. 12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.

Sikkim Flash Flood: Indian Army released three helpline numbers for families of missing people on Thursday.

Gangtok: A day after the flash flood ravaged the state, the Sikkim government on Wednesday confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday. The 14 deceased are all civilians while 102 people are still missing.

Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, and Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

Army Launches Helpline Numbers

In the meantime, the Indian Army released three helpline numbers for families of missing people on Thursday. The Indian Army has started three helpline numbers.

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

18 Relief Camps Set Up In Affected Areas

The Sikkim government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu, and Adarsh Gaon which were worst affected. Due to a lack of connectivity with Chungthang, the relief camps there are being set up by the Indian Army and other paramilitaries.

As per the information shared by the Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak, “The Lhonak lake received a cloud burst around 10:42 PM on Tuesday night. Thereafter the lake breached its embankment and made its course towards Teesta river. Soon different parts of the Teesta basin reported a rise in water, with particularly alarming levels in Chungthang where the Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached.”

26 Reportedly Injured

“There are 12-14 workers still stranded in the tunnels of the dam. Collectively across the State, 26 people have been reportedly injured and rushed to the hospitals. While 23 Army personnel in Bardang are still missing. They had a convoy vehicle which was parked adjacent to the highway which got submerged in the sludge,” Pathak added.

The State government has asked for three (3) extra platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, which the Central government has approved. There is one platoon of NDRF already in service in Rangpo and Singtam towns.

One such upcoming platoon of NDRF will be airlifted to Chungthang for rescue operations. It is assumed that over 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists are stranded in the State currently. Similarly, food and civil supplies will be taken to Chungthang once the weather improves for air connectivity, as per the official report.

