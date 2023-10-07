Home

Sikkim Floods: CM Prem Singh Tamang Blames Previous Government For Major Damage, Says ‘Will Form Committee For Investigation’

Sikkim Cloudburst triggered flash floods in the state. Now, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has blamed the previous government for damage caused by the calamity at the Chungthang Dam. The Chief Minister has said that he will form a committee and an investigation will take place..

Sikkim Flash Floods (ANI)

New Delhi: Sikkim has been witnessing flash floods that were triggered by a cloudburst. There has been extensive damage in the state and the counting of loss of life and property is still ongoing. The death toll is rising, evacuation is going on and there are many people, who have been missing and are yet to be traced. Schools and colleges have been shut in the state till October 15, 2023 and the helpline is also active for the people who require assistance. The Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has now, in a statement, spoken the reason for the damage caused by the massive natural calamity, especially at the Chungthang Dam in Sikkim. Watch, what the Chief Minister has to say about the cause of the damage..

Sikkim CM Blames Previous Govt For Damage Caused By Floods

As mentioned earlier, the Sikkim CM, in a statement, has talked about the reason behind the damage caused by the cloudburst and flash floods, especially at the Chungthang Dam. CM Prem Singh Tamang has blamed the previous government for the damage caused and has said, “…The maximum damage took place after the Chungthang Dam broke. If the previous government had constructed the dam properly and if standard work had been done, the force of the water could have been controlled.”

Committee To Be Set Up For Investigation

The Chief Minister has also said that he will soon be setting up a committee and people involved in the construction will be questioned; an enquiry will be conducted. Sikkim CM has specified that the Central Agencies will be involved in the enquiry and a strict punishment will be given to the culprits as because of them, there has been loss of life and property; many are missing.

Sikkim Flash Flood Death Toll

According to the latest reports, about twenty-six bodies have been recovered from the debris of thr flash flood in the River Teesta and this includes seven army men. Officials have said that as of Friday night, 142 people are still missing. The flash flood triggered by the cloudburst, has affected more than 25,000 people, it has washed away 13 bridges and more than 1,200 houses have been damaged. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in the flash flood in the state. He also declared an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each to all those who are being sheltered in relief camps.

Schools, Colleges Closed In Sikkim Till October 15

All government and private schools, colleges, and universities in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15 due to the prevalence of inclement weather, as per a revised circular by the state Education Department on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The circular comes within hours of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s directive for the closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities in Sikkim till further notice due to the unprecedented disaster caused by flash floods in the Teesta river basin.

