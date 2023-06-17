Home

Heavy Rain Triggers Multiple Landslides In Sikkim, 2,000 Tourists Including Foreigners Stuck

Heavy Rain Triggers Multiple Landslides In Sikkim, 2,000 Tourists Including Foreigners Stuck (Image courtesy Ronik Rawat/Twitter)

Gangtok: Heavy rain has triggered multiple landslides in Sikkim and snapped several roads across the state. Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, according to official information.

Road connectivity between the famous tourist spots Lachung, Lachen, Yumthang valley and rest of the state were totally cut off as flash flood and landslide occurred at Pegong due to incessant rainfall.

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty. Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore.

As many as 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim.

Traffic has been disrupted in portions of the North Sikkim highway, JN Marg, Gangtok-Mangan road, Mangan-Singtam road, Singtam -Geyzing road, Pakyong-Rolep road.

Landslides also occurred along the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects popular destinations like Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir with Gangtok.

The state also registered its first casualty when a 90-year old man lost his life after being swept away by the turbulent waters of the Rimbi river in West Sikkim.

