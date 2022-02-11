Sikkim Unlock Guidelines: With the steady decline in the coronavirus cases, the Sikkim government on Friday lifted COVID restrictions in the state and allowed the markets and business establishments to function as usual. In the fresh order, the state government said that the educational institutions will function as per guidelines and added that the no restrictions will be imposed on social, political, religious and sports related gatherings.Also Read - 7 Tips to Follow to Make Your Train Ride More Comfortable, Safe And Fun

The state government also lifted the restrictions on the interstate movement of persons and vehicles and added that the requirement of RTPCT negative reports at checkpoints stands withdrawn.

Full list of guidelines: