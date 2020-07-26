Sikkim Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Sikkim government on Sunday extended total shutdown in the state till August 1. The complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday. Also Read - Sikkim Records First COVID-19 Death, 74-Year-Old Man Dies

Issuing a notification, the state government said that that the lockdown in the state will remain in place till 6 AM on August 1.

"After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 AM of August 1, 2020," Chief Secretary SC Gupta said in the notification.

State Government has issued an order to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am on 1st August: Home Department, Sikkim pic.twitter.com/vjflCIrFDB — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

The development comes as the state on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 death after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

Notably, Sikkim has 357 recorded active cases, while the total cases stand at 499. As many as 142 people have recovered from the disease.

Among the fresh cases are eleven from East Sikkim and seven from the West district.