Gangtok: Sikkim announces new restrictions till January 10, 2022 amid looming Omicron threat, reports news agency ANI.

Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons to operate with only 50% of seating capacity.

Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50% capacity.

All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from DC and 50% space capacity.

(With inputs from ANI)