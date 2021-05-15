Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Friday announced that a complete lockdown will come into effect in the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to 24 in view of the rising Coronavirus cases amid the already ongoing partial lockdown. Ration shops, private commercial establishments, state government offices, institutions, gymnasiums, markets, and factories will be closed during these seven days, said a government notification. Also Read - Earthquake Jolts Sikkim-Nepal Border, Tremors Felt in Assam, Bihar, Bengal

SIKKIM LOCKDOWN: LIST OF RESTRICTIONS

Milk booths will remain open from 7 am to 11 am. Units engaged in manufacturing medicines, medical equipment, oxygen, and allied sectors will be open. Vehicles carrying vegetables, food items, and other essential commodities will be allowed to move. In case of medical emergencies, commercial and private vehicles will be allowed to operate after getting permission from the authorities. Vaccination will also be carried out at different locations within the state. Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Sikkim from May 6 and that will be in effect till May 16. Central government offices will operate with the orders issued by the Government of India. No congregation will be allowed, according to the government order. Violation of the lockdown rules will attract penal action.

#IndiaFightsCOVID19#Sikkim Govt vide Order No 19/Home/2021 dated 14/5/2021 declares complete lockdown in the State starting from 17th May to 24th May 2021 in order to control surge in Covid cases in the State. #Unite2FightCorona #StaySafe #StayHome@PMOIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/G9DeIWWqR3 — PIB in Sikkim (@PIBGangtok) May 14, 2021

The decision to impose a complete lockdown in Sikkim came after a review of the situation on Friday when it was found that the average positivity rate of the virus in the state has continued to be more than 20 per cent in the last few weeks. So, the government felt that there is an urgent need to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of people within the state, an official told PTI.

During the partial lockdown, all public gatherings such as weddings were not allowed while special permits for funerals and other emergencies were provided by the respective Block Development Officers and SDMs. All business establishments throughout the state were allowed to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm and will remain completely shut on Saturdays and Sundays.