This State Allows Paid Sabbatical Leave Upto 3 Years For Government Employees

As part of the scheme, the state government employees can take maximum leave up to three years with 50 per cent basic pay.

Under this scheme, the employee shall be granted sabbatical leave for a period not less than 365 days. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Sikkim government launched a sabbatical leave scheme for regular government employees. As part of the scheme, state government employees can take a maximum leave of up to three years with 50 per cent basic pay. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the initiative was aimed at providing an opportunity for the workforce to “pursue further education, skill development or pursue personal endeavors”.

“I am pleased to announce a significant step forward in our commitment to the well-being of our employees. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance and personal growth, we are introducing three years of sabbatical leave for all government employees. The initiative is aimed at providing an opportunity to our dedicated workforce to pursue further education, skill development or pursue personal endeavors, which will ultimately enhance their overall quality of life,” CM Tamang said.

Sikkim’s Sabbatical Leave Scheme: Key Points

Under this scheme, the employee shall be granted sabbatical leave for a period not less than 365 days extendable upto a maximum of 1080 (one thousand eighty) days once in the entire service career, the official notification from the Department of Personnel stated.

Temporary employees “desirous of availing the leave should have completed not less than 6 (six) months of service. An employee opting for sabbatical leave shall apply for leave in the prescribed format (Annexure lI). The request of an employee for proceeding on sabbatical leave shall be recommended by the concerned Head of Department for approval of the government through the Department of Personnel,” the notification said.

Earlier, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said the state is set to implement maternity leave of one year for government employees. Addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers’ Association (SSCSOA), CM Tamang said his government will soon bring in a 12-month maternity leave period for its employees. A one-month paternity leave will also be implemented in Sikkim. “This benefit will help government employees to take better care of their children and families. The details will soon be notified,” Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang said.

