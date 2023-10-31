Sikkim State Lottery Result 31.10.23 Today LIVE: Check Winners, Ticket Numbers At 1PM, 6PM, 8PM

Top Recommended Stories

Sikkim Lottery Sambad Today Monday, 31 October, 2023 Result 1 pm 6 pm 8 pm Nagaland State Lottery LIVE updates

Updated: October 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Sikkim State Lottery Result 31.10.23 LIVE: The Sikkim state lottery department will announce the result  lottery winners with ticket numbers today on the official website Sikkimlotteries.com. Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result of Today’s Sikkim State Lotteries will be released for 31 October 2023 at 1 pm 6 pm 8 pm. Sikkim State Lottery Dear permits the merchandising and shopping for of lotteries in its state wherever the state attracts a morning lottery, on a daily basis lottery and a night lottery as a part of its daily state theme. Sikkim Lottery is one amongst the thirteen governments that permits its voters to undertake their fate in lotteries. It possesses India’s first poker license and it’s the primary Indian state to pass a law on the web game of ability.

Live Updates

  • Oct 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    How To Check Sikkim Lottery Result Today

    The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to see the Sikkim lottery result today at. These steps will assist you to seek out the right result on time.

    Step 1: attend the Sikkim Lotteries official website at Sikkimlotteries.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Result Option.

    Step 3: Find “Sikkim Lottery Result 13/1/2021″

    Step 4: Click the Today Sikkim State Lottery Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery number whether you won or defeat.

  • Oct 31, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    Prize Details Amount in Rupees

    1st Prize – Rs 1Crore

    Consolation Prize – Rs. 1,000 ( Remaining all series )

    2nd Prize – Rs. 9000

    3rd Prize – Rs. 500

    4th Prize – Rs. 250

    5th Prize – Rs. 120

  • Oct 31, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    Sikkim State Lottery Prize Money Details

    The price of a Sikkim State Lottery Ticket is only Rs. 6. Sikkim State Lottery is a very reliable lottery as Sikkim State Lottery Draw is on the Live YouTube Channel. By investing just 6 rupees, you get an opportunity to win around 1 Crore.

    The second winner gets an amount of Rs 9000.

    At the same time, the other winner receives an amount of 500, 250,120, and Comfort Prize 1000.

  • Oct 31, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Sikkim State Lottery Result 31.10.23 Today LIVE: You can also watch Lottery Sambad 31.10.2023 Live Draw on social media platforms i.e. Youtube.com.

