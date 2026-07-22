Sikkim tunnel collapse update: 20 workers dead, efforts on to rescue five trapped; CM Tamang announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Tamang, who reached the mishap site earlier in the day, told reporters that a special mining rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has arrived at the site to assist in the ongoing search operations for the workers trapped inside the tunnel.

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Sikkim tunnel collapse update

New Delhi: At least 20 workers were killed and five others remained trapped for over 24 hours after a tunnel under construction collapsed in Sikkim’s Namchi district following an explosion of suspected methane gas. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of those workers who died in the collapse of the NHPC tunnel and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief minister and took stock of the situation. The PM also assured him of all help from the central government. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons. It is important to note that as many as 25 workers, including a few project officers, had been trapped inside the collapsed tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project at Samardung shortly after 1 pm on Monday.

“Out of those 25 trapped inside the tunnel, 20 are confirmed dead,” Namchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam D Bhutia said. She said that bodies of 12 have been recovered during the rescue and search operations being carried out by multiple agencies.

Seven bodies have so far been identified, and efforts are underway to do so for the other bodies.

According to an NHPC statement, a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks led to the explosion, generating dense fumes and toxic gases.

The chief minister announced that a special committee will be constituted to find out the cause of the methane gas blast which led to the collapse of the tunnel. Tamang, who reached the mishap site earlier in the day, told reporters that a special mining rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has arrived at the site to assist in the ongoing search operations for the workers trapped inside the tunnel.

Earlier in the day, Governor Om Prakash Mathur and the CM visited the incident site to assess the situation. They interacted with the officials on the ground and directed that every possible measure be taken to ensure the best medical care and support for the injured workers.

They directed NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta to ensure that compensation is disbursed to the victims at the earliest.

The governor and the CM directed the Namchi district administration to establish a dedicated mechanism at Rangpo for the identification of the deceased and to ensure that all support is extended to the affected families, particularly those from other states, during this difficult time.