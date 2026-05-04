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Siliguri Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Who Will Win - BJPs Shankar Ghosh or TMCs Goutam Deb? - Counting to begin shortly

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Siliguri Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Who Will Win – BJP’s Shankar Ghosh or TMC’s Goutam Deb? – Counting to begin shortly

Siliguri Assembly Election Results 2026: According to Election Commission data, the TMC won 215 of 294 seats, while BJP secured 77 in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Siliguri Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Who Will Win - BJP’s Shankar Ghosh or TMC’s Goutam Deb?

Siliguri Assembly Election Results 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted polling in Siliguri Assembly constituency in First Phase on April 23. A total of 11 candidates contesting the election from the crucial constituency. The EC is conducting counting of votes today, which will decide the fate of these candidates. The voter turnout in Siliguri Assembly constituency was recorded 89.02 percent. Siliguri is one of the 294 Assembly seats in the state and falls under the Darjeeling district of the North Bengal region. Siliguri Assembly constituency is under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

In this year’s Assembly elections, a total of 11 candidates are contesting from the Siliguri Assembly seat, which included: Goutam Deb of TMC, Shankar Ghosh (BJP), Alok Dhara (INC), Saradindu Chakraborty (joy) (CPIM), Mamata Das (AB), Priyanka Bose (BSP), Dr Shahriar Alam (SUCIC), Sunil Pandit (IND), Tarun Talapatra (IND), Krishna Nand Singh (IND), and Suraj Bishwakarma (IND).

Also Read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Exit Poll Prediction

According to several survey reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win a clear majority in West Bengal. Exit polls have predicted the party could secure around majority of seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Will Mamata Government Retain Power?

Following the voting process, CM Banerjee issued a video message, claiming that TMC would cross the 200-seat mark in the state. She went further sans said TMC may even hit 230, even as the magic figure or the majority number is 148.

Siliguri Assembly Elections 2021-2011

In the previous term, Sankar Ghosh, who was fielded by the BJP, won the Siliguri constituency. He defeated Dr Omprakash Mishra of TMC by 35,586 votes.

In 2016, Asok Bhattacharya, who fought the election on CPI (M)’s ticket, was the winner in the Siliguri seat. He defeated TMC’s Bhaichung Bhutia by a margin of 14,072 votes.

In 2011 Assembly elections, TMC’s Rudra Nath Bhattacharya won the seat by defeating CPI (M)’s Asok Bhattacharya. Nath defeated Asok Bhattacharya by a margin of 5,006 votes.

According to Election Commission data, TMC won 215 of 294 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 77 in 2021 Assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India conducted the Assembly election in West Bengal in two phases. The voting was conducted on April 23 and April 29 with counting scheduled for May 4. The state has 294 Assembly seats and the magic figure or the majority number is 148.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the West Bengal election results 2026.

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